Every contribution helps!

The story has been making the rounds since Sunday. During the 97th edition of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Spider Webs Ducati rider Carlin Dunne crashed mere seconds before crossing the finish line. He sadly passed from the incident, which created a real shockwave in the racing and motorcycling worlds. Now, Ducati North America and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have teamed up and created a GoFund Me fundraiser to commemorate Dunne. 

Remembering Carlin:

carlin dunne deat pikes peak Update: Carlin Dunne Dies On New Ducati Streetfighter At Pikes Peak
carlin dunne ducati streetfighter v4 Watch Carlin Dunne Flick The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Around

The campaign has been created to help support Dunne’s mother, Romie, through the challenging times ahead. All the funds will be donated to her to pay for the funeral as well as for the life celebration that will take place in Santa Barbara next month. 

Dunne was on track to set a new speed record for the hill climb. Had he made it to the finish line, it was estimated it would have conquered the track’s 12.42 miles in 9:32. He would have done so in the saddle of Ducati’s long-awaited Streetfighter V4 prototype.

Aside from speed records, Dunne had a well-garnished resume that includes a speed record at the 2012 Pikes Peak event victory at the Baja 500, participation in the Baja 1000, and competed in the Super Hooligan. He also performed motorcycle stunts in movies and on TV shows as well as volunteered his time to the Ducati Squadra Alpina Team for the Race Smart program. 

He was a respected racer and rider and is fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Any donation is welcome and appreciated. As we write these few lines, close to $8,000 have already been donated out of the $100,932 goal—the 932 number representing the time Dunne would have recorded had he completed the hill climb. 

Hide press releaseShow press release
Ducati |
GoFundMe Fundraising Page Created in Honor of Carlin Dunne

Ducati North America and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb create GoFundMe account to support mother of Carlin Dunne following his passing 

Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday July 3, 2019 – Following the tragic death of the Spider Grips Ducati motorcycle rider on June 30, 2019 while racing at The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Ducati North America and The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have created a GoFundMe online fundraising account to support Carlin’s mother, Romie, during this difficult time. His loss is felt throughout the international motorcycling and racing community.

Carlin was a 4-time champion of the Hill Climb, won Rookie of the Year in 2011 and broke the 10-minute barrier the following year, setting a new course record that stood for five years.  He then selflessly volunteered two race seasons as part of Ducati’s Squadra Alpina Team, with the Race Smart program, mentoring rookie riders as they first came to race the mountain. Carlin documented his week leading up to the race which is true picture of both the man and competitor. His final video is available via this link:

https://youtu.be/r3kjd-SCPd0

He was loved, respected and admired by all those whose lives he touched. Following the race, at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, competitors paid tribute to Carlin as a mentor, a friend, a competitor, a racing icon and about the impact he made on their lives. The video is available via this link here:

https://youtu.be/776aKA7YtkI 

In addition to his efforts at Pikes Peak, Carlin’s passion for two wheels took on all forms. He raced and won the Score Baja 500, competed in the Score Baja 1000, was one of the first two riders to traverse the La Carrera Panamericana, competed in the Super Hooligan series Bonneville Land Speed Racing, was a pioneer in Freeride Mountain biking, served as a partner in Ducati Santa Barbara and performed motorcycle stunt work for both television and film, among many other accomplishments.

All proceeds raised through the GoFundMe account will go directly to Carlin’s mother, Romie, to help with expenses and to honor his legacy with a celebration of Carlin’s life in Santa Barbara a month from now.

Many have already commited to a contribution of $932 in honor of what would have been his record setting run. We would appreciate any donation to support Carlin’s mom with funeral expenses and Carlin’s celebration of life.

This is the only official channel for donations and support.

The official GoFundMe account can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/carlin-dunne-932 