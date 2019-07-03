The story has been making the rounds since Sunday. During the 97th edition of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Spider Webs Ducati rider Carlin Dunne crashed mere seconds before crossing the finish line. He sadly passed from the incident, which created a real shockwave in the racing and motorcycling worlds. Now, Ducati North America and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have teamed up and created a GoFund Me fundraiser to commemorate Dunne.

The campaign has been created to help support Dunne’s mother, Romie, through the challenging times ahead. All the funds will be donated to her to pay for the funeral as well as for the life celebration that will take place in Santa Barbara next month.

Dunne was on track to set a new speed record for the hill climb. Had he made it to the finish line, it was estimated it would have conquered the track’s 12.42 miles in 9:32. He would have done so in the saddle of Ducati’s long-awaited Streetfighter V4 prototype.

Aside from speed records, Dunne had a well-garnished resume that includes a speed record at the 2012 Pikes Peak event victory at the Baja 500, participation in the Baja 1000, and competed in the Super Hooligan. He also performed motorcycle stunts in movies and on TV shows as well as volunteered his time to the Ducati Squadra Alpina Team for the Race Smart program.

He was a respected racer and rider and is fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Any donation is welcome and appreciated. As we write these few lines, close to $8,000 have already been donated out of the $100,932 goal—the 932 number representing the time Dunne would have recorded had he completed the hill climb.