Many dealers have been known to throw in a jacket or sometimes even a helmet with your new bike purchase. Still, most aren’t anything like the sweet Ducati Corse C4 Race Suit that Ducati itself will give you upon completing your purchase of certain 2019 Panigale V4 models. If you’ve been holding out on buying one, now through September 30, 2019 is your time if you want this suit.

Models included are the Panigale V4, V4S, and V4S Corse purchased between July 1 and September 30, 2019. To qualify, bikes must be new and never previously registered or pre-owned in any way. Former demo bikes are also not eligible, according to Ducati’s terms and conditions. Oh, and also, you’re SOL if you buy a V4R. Sorry, guys.

4 Photos

Now, about the suit. This Ducati-branded suit designed by Aldo Drudi is made by Dainese, from their D-Skin 2.0 leather. It features plenty of ventilation, as well as Dainese’s patented Tri-Axial elasticated inserts on the back, as well as aluminum plates to protect shoulders, elbows, and knees.

Inside, you get a single pocket and Dainese’s detachable Nanofeel lining with 3D-Bubble inserts. The entire suit is perforated for great airflow as you race around the track, or if you just feel like chilling out at home in it (we won’t judge). It normally retails for £1,149.00 (or about $1445 USD) if you don’t scoop one up as a bonus on top of your new Panigale V4 right now.

According to Ducati, this suit “is ideal for anyone looking for extreme emotions without sacrificing safety.” Their website offers it in sizes ranging from EU 48 to 60 in men’s sizes only, and of course this offer is only good while supplies last. So, hopefully they have more in stock than an electronics store does of that one really nice TV on Black Friday, but there’s no way of telling.

Source: Ducati