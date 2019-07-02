UK manufacturer Mutt specializes in small motorcycles varying in displacement between 125 and 250. What the company also does really well is work within the parameters of the vintage standard slash scrambler aesthetic. In fact, the brand’s entire lineup looks like a copy-paste from a 60s dealer showroom and most of the models look like they’d be a riot to toss around in the gravel.

The company has now added a new member to its family; the appropriately named Mutt Mastiff 125 is a boosted model with a few added perks to make it even more rugged and versatile. The design of the Mastiff integrates a new, redesigned gas tank that retains the Mutt signature silhouette but increases capacity to 4.5 gallons. The adult-size tank is topped with a thick, Monza-style cap.

The round headlight is encased in a protective wire grid and the handlebar ends on diamond-pattern tan grips, complete with black anodized levers. The bike is fitted with a set of 18-inch wire spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tires and capped with brushed aluminum mudguards. The massive wheels, compared to the size of the bike, give it a surprisingly balanced look.

The look is completed with a satin finish stainless steel muffler that, according to Mutt, gives the Mastiff its bark; a tan diamond-stitch flat saddle, a matte black and charcoal livery, and of course, a very scrambler-y dual shock suspension at the back.

At the core of the Mastiff is a rugged little 125cc single—a Suzuki reproduction apparently—that produces a decent 12 horsepower and 7.38 lb-ft of torque. The bloc is teamed with a five-gear transmission.

Weighing in at only 231lb (dry), this Mastiff is ready for some proper fun both on and off the road. This gorgeous design will only set you back £3,495 (or $4,400). It might be a little more expensive than a miniature Honda or Kawasaki, but the few additional hundreds get you a neat little two-wheel chap.

