Helmet manufacturer Ivolution Sports has issued yet another recall on one of their lids. This time, a full-face model is affected. Here are the details of this recall.

Ivolution Sports specializes in low-cost helmet manufacturing. The company sells its products mainly online, which may seem like a good bargain if you are looking for an affordable lid. Be aware, however, that a number of their models have been recalled, despite sporting a DOT sticker.

This time, the IV HY-901 full-face model is impacted. The lids in all available sizes (S through XXL) are being recalled by the manufacturer after further testing demonstrated the helmets do not provide sufficient head protection. This model fails to meet the standards of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS). A total of 4,071 lids are part of the campaign.

As we know, head protection in the event of a crash or a fall is paramount and can be the difference between getting back up and suffering life-threatening injuries. Wearing an inefficient helmet could exacerbate the risk of injury as it will not only not provide sufficient protection, but might even make matters worst. These helmets failing the impact test mean they represent a serious safety hazard as customers who have purchased them expect to be protected in case of an impact.

If you own the model of helmet being recalled, please contact Ivolution at 1-951-852-6327. If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can also contact the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236. The company is expected to provide a full refund of the product. The company has yet to notify the customers and submit a notification schedule.

This isn’t the company’s first recall—earlier this year, a model of open face helmet faced similar reliability issues posing a safety risk. It could be worth looking for alternative protection—a helmet is worth investing in.