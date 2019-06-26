Because of course you've gone and bought a Royal Enfield, right?
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is becoming more popular in this country as more people hear about them. Of course, it has not taken long for the aftermarket to perk up and begin to offer accessories for the bike.
SRC Moto is doing just that with a crop of accessories specifically for the Himalayan. The only dual-sport motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s lineup, the Himalayan is built in Royal Enfield’s plant in India for import to the US. It’s not a super hot performance bike, but could be just right for the new rider looking for a small (411cc), friendly (24hp) motorcycle that will do well on dirt or poorly-paved roads.
To that end, the bike needs a bit more protection from dirty rides than it comes with in its stock form. Enter SRC Moto, with all kinds of bolt-on goodies.
As you’ve seen on a bunch of other adventure-style motorcycles, one option is a metal mesh headlight guard, so that your friends who are prone to rooster tails will not put a hole in your headlight housing. Also available, are a brake fluid reservoir guard, and an oil cooler guard, both metal. All of these options are available in black or silver colors to match your sensibilities (or your Himalayan’s paint).
These are all pretty common mods for a lot of other bikes, and hopefully SRC Moto will come out with a host of other protective accessories for this dual-sport motorcycle. It ships with some semblance of crash bars around the tank but could certainly use more, and beefier, options.
The co-founder of SRC Moto, Scott Hart, adds, “while we will focus on adventure motorcycles of all types, we see an opportunity in the smaller displacement adventure space that is overlooked by current aftermarket companies. These smaller motorcycles are fun, versatile, agile and affordable which is bringing many first time riders to the growing adventure motorcycle segment.”
I couldn’t agree more, Scott. Little bikes are way fun!
High-quality accessories such as luggage rack systems, protective guards, suspension and electrical accessories are being initially offered for the Americas market.
The SRC Moto team will attend 2019 Touratech Rally West and Pendleton Bike Week with its SRC Moto Himalayan Project bike
The SRC Moto team will also be in attendance at the largest adventure motorcycle rally in the USA, the 2019 Touratech Rally West on June 27-30 in Plain, Washington as well as Pendleton Bike Week, July 17-21 in Pendleton, Oregon where you can see these products installed on the SRC Moto Himalayan Project bike.
As the exclusive Americas retailer and distributor of SRC Sriracha Designs, SRC Moto provides innovative, lightweight and high-value aftermarket products for adventure motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Honda CRF 250L & Rally, BMW G 310 GS & R, Suzuki V-Strom, Triumph Tiger, etc.
