Tap. Tappity tap tap. Is this thing on? Promised in 2020, the Katana isn’t here yet, but we wish it were. As an homage to the early 1980s design by Hans Muth, I think it does really well. Gone are the 1990s Katanas that were no lines and all blob. This one is, as Suzuki declares on its website, “razor sharp” and I cannot wait to see one in the flesh, all hunched up and ready to pounce. If it ever makes it here. We're so impatient!