Honda issued a recall for close to 4,000 small displacement 250 and 300-cc models regarding a potential transmission defect. Here are the details.

Owners of the following models are encouraged to make an appointment at their Honda dealer to address a potential safety hazard:

The manufacturer found that the circlip used in the transmission mechanism to secure a gear to the main shaft can potentially deform and detach. The problem is caused by an error in machine calibration at the manufacturing level, which ultimately resulted in a batch of out-of-spec components.

The faulty clip can cause a gear to be misaligned which can in turn either cause the bike to shift into gear during the engine start or even seize the transmission and the rear wheel while the motorcycle is in motion. Obviously, both scenarios present a safety hazard. Unexpected movement of the motorcycle when starting the engine can lead to a loss of control and to the motorcycle toppling or crashing. A locked transmission or rear wheel while on the road can also lead to a crash, especially at high speeds.

Owners of the affected models are invited to visit their dealer where the transmission main shaft will be replaced free of charge. Owners who have already had the problem described in this recall fixed at a dealership should have been able to do so under the vehicle’s warranty. Therefore, Honda has not established a refund plan. The recall will begin on June 28, 2019. A total of 3,898 units are targeted by the recall.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted by mail. Should they have any further questions or concerns, they can contact the American Honda Motor customer service at 1-866-784-1870 to have their VIN checked under recall number KK3. An NHTSA hotline has also been set up to answer any questions; 1-800-424-9153.