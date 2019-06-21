We get a peek behind the curtain at the AGV factory in Movena.
Helmets are the most important piece of gear any rider can own. Beyond a simple shell meant to protect our head, there is a lot of thought and work put in developing this piece of high-tech headgear. It has to be light, comfortable, but also sturdy and capable of withstanding high-speed impacts. How do they do it? If you're like us, you've probably always wondered about that.
We headed to Movena, Italy where the team at AGV welcomed us into their world for a walk around its factory, where the AGV Corsa R and Pista GP R models are assembled. We showed up in time to see how the brand new Valentino Rossi 2019 Winter Test are made. The tour begins here =>