5 / 18

These 2019 Winter Test shells have gone through the spray paint cycle six times and have received two layers of opaque paint, followed by one coat of white paint, two of yellow, and finally a coat of stabilizer.

The masks and tape are then removed and the seems between the painted and unpainted areas are gently sanded down to avoid an uneven transition between the two areas.

The shells also go through a first round of quality control—any flaws are marked. The flawed lids then cycle back through the first steps.