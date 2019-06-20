For a racer who loved both his family and his bikes, Daley Mathison’s family are planning a beautiful and touching tribute. If you’re a biker in the UK, his family are asking all who are interested to participate on Wednesday, June 26 at 3pm. A parade to the service from two locations is planned, and details are below.

The service will take place at St. Bede’s Chapel at Teesside Crematorium, Acklam Road, Middlesbrough. “Daley was so proud of his achievements and loved each and every single bit of support,” his family posted on Twitter. “So he would welcome anyone to join in with his final journey.”

“I know he would not want everyone to wear suits, so please wear Daisies for Daley (or any flowers), Daley’s team wear, or any racing attire,” his family continued.

Additional memorial events are planned following the service, including a display of Mathison’s bikes so all can share stories and other remembrances of his far too short time on this planet. Here’s the full original post with all the details.

The very skilled 27-year-old rider sadly passed away while doing what he loved, racing at the 2019 Isle of Man TT after a crash at Snugborough. Since that time, the racing community has put out calls for two GoFundMes to raise money for Mathison’s family (he left behind a wife and young daughter), as well as a memorial book for his daughter to remember her father by.

At the time the two GoFundMes were originally posted, Mathison’s phone had also gone missing from the IOMTT paddock and his family have been searching for it. According to social media posts, the family still has not recovered the phone and would very much like to do so. If you know anything about it, please reach out to them via social media.