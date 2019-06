3 / 11

Wanna go ride about, mate? Who needs an excuse to want to visit Australia anyway? The largest island in the world has a lot to offer and once you’ve gotten a hang of riding on the wrong side of the road, exploring by motorcycle is a great way to enter communion with your location.

The Great Ocean Road is a great place to get started. The highway rims 150 miles of the country’s south-eastern coast with breathtaking views of the ocean and short stints into the rain forest.

If you feel ready for it, a little off-roading in the Outback can nicely tie things up, though we wouldn’t recommend you venture out there on your own.