What do you mean BMW built a cruiser? Yessir, it did! The R 1200 C had a short seven-year run on the market at a time when BMW was testing out something new and trying to chomp away at Harley's share of the market. Underlined by a 1,170cc, twin-cylinder boxer engine ultimately lead to the model's demise, or so the story goes.

The mill was apparently ill suited to the bike and the lack of any decent alternative led to the C being discontinued in 2004. While it might not have been the commercial success BMW was hoping for, it rapidly became a Hollywood star, featuring in movies including Tomorrow Never Dies and Austin Powers' Goldmember.