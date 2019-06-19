Sometimes you find someone you’re pretty sure you want to be friends with, just because they share the same passion as you. If you’re a dedicated track rider, this might be that guy.

Often when you encounter someone with an enormous collection of motorbikes (for some definition of “enormous”), you’ll usually find a variety of different bikes. Sometimes, though, that dedication and focus is razor sharp. This YouTuber who goes by the handle “650ib,” is obviously a fan of very, very fast motorcycles. His collection reflects that, and contains some of the fastest production motorcycles available today.

This enthusiast (who, smartly, does not reveal his real name, or where he lives, because wow, that collection) is also a fan of very fast cars, as evidenced by the other videos on his channel. To us, the interesting part is the motorcycles.

He gives us all a walk-through of his current collection and the upgrades and modifications he has done to them. These mostly consist of aftermarket exhausts and carbon fiber wheels, though a couple of these motorcycles came from the factory with carbon fiber wheels.

The entire inventory in order of introduction follows: a 2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 and a 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 M, both of which 650ib is giving away in a kind of raffle, today. The R3 has had a fancy paint job to match the R1, and the R1 is an M model, Yamaha’s souped-up street legal racer with an electronic suspension and a $23,000 price tag. The YZF-R3 retails around $5,300 with the ABS option. Beyond its paint job, it looked like it was getting a bit of a hot-rod treatment too.

The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is Aprilia’s answer to the Panigale; a lightweight V4 engined liter bike that makes 217hp and retails for $24,500. Included, of course, is that 2019 Panigale: Ducati’s V4 R with some slight upgrades and an original price tag around $40,000.

The newest of the bunch is a 2020 BMW S1000RR M: that “M” package parallels BMW’s car side, where the M designation means it’s stuffed full of even more go-fast goodies not the least of which being stock carbon wheels. With every option including the M included, this bike retails at only $20,000 which makes it a real bargain in this lot.

It seems 650ib is a bit defensive of his inclusion of the 2016 EBR 1190RX, part of Erik Buell’s last-gasp attempt at resurrection. He insists it’s a great bike, and having ridden some Buells I don’t doubt him. Depending on when he bought the bike, he probably spent around $15,000 on it.

The 2017 Yamaha MT10 seems to be his go-to tourer. That he called it a “sport tourer” is a bit of a misnomer, but I bet it is the most long-distance comfortable of the lot. Basically a naked R1, the MT10 is no slouch, but it is a bargain; in 2017 they sold for around $13,000.

His 2013 Ducati 1199 Panigale R seems to be his sweetheart. Anyone who’s ever owned and loved a Ducati knows this feeling. The extremely capable and very Italian race bike retailed for $30,000 back in the day; a very expensive bike but a very fast, and very beautiful one.

His, if I’m reading his intonation correctly, 2013 BMW HP4 is only slightly less well-loved; he’s had it for the longest of any of the bikes in the driveway. This fast, lightweight liter bike retailed for $20,000 when it was new. Another Yamaha YZF-R1 M, this time a 2015 model, with upgraded carbon fiber wheels and a titanium exhaust, is his dedicated track bike.

Rounding out the collection is the 2016 Kawasaki Ninja H2: the “supercharged supersport” and the fastest and fanciest of the Ninjas; this bike retailed for $26,000 when it was new. It is definitely not obsolete at three years old.

I’ll let you do the math when it comes to the value of all of these motorcycles; keep in mind that purchase price and current value are in some cases very, very different, if you want to feel a little better about your own collection. Stick around the video to hear 650ib start all the bikes up, especially if you’re shopping for an aftermarket exhaust yourself. Eye candy coupled with the beautiful music all these exhausts make? Yeah, this is your watch-it-a-few-times video of the day.

Source: YouTube