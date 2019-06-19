Kawasaki has introduced their off-road and dual-purpose lineup for the 2020 model year. We’re still hoping and a little eager to see if there will be a larger dual-purpose bike replacing the beloved KLR, but for now, we do get a smallish street-legal DP bike in the new KLX230.

First things first, let’s dig right into this all-new little 233cc four-stroke air-cooled six-speed electric-start dual-purpose motorcycle. It has a steel perimeter frame, and comes with ABS as an extra $300 option. The wheels are 21” front and 18” rear, so this is not a mini bike by any stretch; it has a seat height of 34.8 inches, which Kawasaki calls “low.” I’m going to guess, though, like a lot of lightly-sprung leggy DP bikes, once there’s any weight on the bike at all that seat height is going to fall precipitously. There’s no word on what kind of horsepower all those 233ccs put out, but it isn’t a big bike; Kawasaki apparently doesn’t think those numbers are super important. The ABS-equipped KLX230 is priced at $4,899 and the non-ABS at $4599. You can get it in any color you want, as long as that color is lime green.

The rest of the KLX family returns for the 2020 model year; they are Kawasaki’s lineup of friendly, dedicated off-road motorcycles. There are several models of fun trail bikes in this lineup. First, the star of the show is the all-new KLX300R, a 292cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled six-speed electric-start lightweight trail machine with loads of suspension travel, 21” and 18” wheels front and back (respectively), means an easy, comfortable all-day ride on your favorite trails. It will be available at the end of the summer for $5499.

The KLX230R is a slightly more affordable, slightly smaller off-roader. Its 233cc fuel-injected motor is air-cooled and electric start, the bike has full-size wheels along with lots of suspension and will be available for $4399, also at the end of the summer.

The KLX140 series offers a great variety: the KLX140, 140L and 140G. The “G” designation has the largest wheels and longest suspension travel of the lot, the “L” slightly smaller and lower and the KLX140 smaller still. Each shares the 144cc four-stroke, air-cooled, five-speed, electric-start engine. The model sizes allow you to fit the bike to the rider; these are perfect for the beginner dirt rider no matter what their stature. From smallest to largest in this group, the prices range from $3099, to $3399, to $3699.

The KLX110 and KLX110L are the mini-moto hooligans of the group. For smaller kids or adults who want a tiny bike toy, this one will fit the bill. The “L” designation, again, means that bike is just a bit bigger, but they both share a 112cc air-cooled engine. The smaller of the two has a super beginner-friendly automatic clutch, and the larger a manual. The KLX110 will be priced at $2299 and the KLX110L at $2499.

Finally, Kawasaki’s dedicated motocross racing motorcycles for 2020 all include liquid-cooled two-stroke engines for serious power in a wide, usable powerband. There are four in the lineup: the KX65, KX85, KX100, and KX450, each slightly bigger than the next, again, to fit the bike to the rider. The 65cc lists at $3699, the 85 at $4349, the 100 at $4599 and the 450 at $9299. These powerful race bikes are nothing to scoff at!

Source: Kawasaki