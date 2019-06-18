We thought we loved Jason Momoa before: erstwhile Aquaman, and recently no-longer Khal Drogo, has made a short film about family and motorcycles. It is a gorgeous tribute and speaks to so many of the same feelings we all have about our own motorcycles.

We all know that our bikes aren’t sentient, but somewhere in our hearts, sometimes we believe they have feelings. Momoa puts these feelings into beautiful words as he takes us along with him to relive his own life’s journey, recalling, as he put it, “Where the Wild Stomped In.”

This is his reference to the moment that sparked his own love of motorcycles. At six years old he discovered bikes through a family friend who let him work the throttle. It seems like a small thing. I’m sure many of us have done just this for a kid who has shown any interest in our bikes: start it up, let them work the throttle. This small gesture on our part can have, as Momoa narrates poetically, huge ramifications in the right kid’s life.

As an adult, you understand the machine and what all the pieces of it do. As a kid, the entire assembly might as well run on pure magic. That you can control this large, rumbling machine by twisting the throttle is a matter of course to us but an incredible experience for kids.

Everyone starts somewhere, and the youngster you encourage might turn out to be another Jason Momoa. He waxes poetic about all of this inspiration, and then goes on to describe how he bought himself an old Harley-Davidson Panhead to ride, found a knuckle-head motor that didn’t run, and bought it with the intention of restoring it. It took him thirty years, but he accomplished that goal! And he did it with his own kids, which is just heartwarming. He’s doing fatherhood right. This video is evidence that he, like us, is Motorcycle People. He respects the machines and imagines not just what they’ve all already been through, but what they’ll experience in the future.

Watch the video, folks, but first make sure nobody is cutting onions in your vicinity.

Source: YouTube