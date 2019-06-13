You're going to find your favorite in here, too.
Each of us, if we’ve purchased the correct motorcycle, thinks our own bike is the prettiest thing on the road. On trips we take pictures of them like other people photograph their children. Sometimes we see a machine that really takes our breath away, and that sticks with us. Here’s a list of seven moderately modern bikes that top the charts, in my mind, not just for knockouts in the looks department, but also for creative, innovative or unusual design. What would you add to this list?