This one, I know, is controversial, but you really can’t deny the skill of Hans Muth when it comes to designing a motorcycle. OK, maybe you can, but I sure won’t. BMW’s R65LS comes in a close second here, which is also a Muth design. There hasn't been anything like them before or since, depending on what you think of Suzuki's Katana reboot. What can I say, if you ask me to compile a list of beautiful bikes the early 80s Katana will be on my list every time. I love the aesthetics of this bike.