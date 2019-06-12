Hide press release Show press release

THE WORLD'S MOST CHALLENGING MOTORCYCLE RACE IS BACK WITH TT ISLE OF MAN 2!

Lesquin (FRANCE), 2019, June 10th – Bigben and development studio KT Racing are pleased to announce TT Isle of Man 2, the sequel to the official game of the Isle of Man's iconic Tourist Trophy motorcycle race. Several images have been released for the announcement. The game will be available in 2020 on consoles and PC.

This motorcycle racing sim is developed by KT Racing, a development studio specialising in racing games and known for creating the first TT Isle of Man game and other games based on the WRC franchise. The new game will recreate the Snaefell Mountain course even more accurately and offer a vastly improved riding experience so that all the thrills of racing are faithfully captured. More content and features will be shared soon.



View images of the game here: https://db.tt/qJXwlFcC6h

Created in 1907, the Isle of Man TT is one of the world's most iconic races for motorcyclists.

It is certainly the most demanding and difficult motorcycle race. The course snakes through the Isle of Man's winding and narrow roads. Riders reach speeds of over 300 km/h, take off over bumps and scrape against low walls on a 60-km course with more than 250 bends to be memorised by heart: it's a breathtaking challenge!

TT Isle of Man 2 will be available in 2020 on consoles and PC.

About Bigben

Bigben is a major video game publisher, designer and distributor of mobile phone and gaming accessories as well as audio products. The group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, aspires to become a European leader in each of the sectors it is active in. www.bigben.fr

About Kylotonn

Created in 2006, Kylotonn is one the most important French video game development studios, also known under KT Racing label. Specialized in motorsports and official developer of the WRC FIA World Rally Championship series and Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, the company is internationally recognized for its know-how and for the passion of its teams. With more than 100 employees as of today in Paris and Lyon, Kylotonn has developed more than 25 titles distributed by major publishers. Kylotonn has forged itself a strong technological expertise thanks to the real-time 3D engine KT Engine that the company owns. At the forefront of the video game industry, this technology is also used within R&D partnerships on autonomous vehicle projects in the automotive industry. Since 2018, Bigben Interactive, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, holds a 100% stake in the company. Kylotonn is member of the French National Developers Federation (Syndicat National du Jeu Vidéo) and Capital Games. The company is supported by BPI, IFCIC and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.