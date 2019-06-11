6 / 10

This is another kinda-pricey thing that’s really good to have but hard to buy for yourself. If Dad doesn’t have a motorcycle-specific GPS, it’s a fantastic and useful thing to have, especially if he lives in a population-dense area that’s hard to navigate out of, like, oh, anywhere in the Northeast Corridor. There are gorgeous roads to be found throughout the greater DC to Boston metro areas, but if you’re not careful, your unplanned “no interstate” ride can put you on a divided highway full of stop lights and strip malls when a beautiful forested path would be just a few miles away (but maybe an additional two miles and five minutes longer, so Google Maps won’t put you there). Find one Zumo option here.

The motorcycle-specific part is important, since those are ruggedized, waterproof, work with gloves on, and won’t wash out in sunlight. This is another gadget you’re going to want to learn to use before the handoff, or find an expert for him. Load some beautiful, curated routes into it for him, and make sure it comes with a mount for his bike. Dad will appreciate your going the extra mile, here.