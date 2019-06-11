The coolest dads ride motorcycles.
Father’s Day is coming up very fast! If your dad is a motorcyclist, you might want to think about the things he could use, but might not buy for himself. If your dad is a gadgety guy, he’ll appreciate your thoughtfulness when it comes to useful gifts. If he’s the kind of person who doesn’t spend a lot of money on himself, you might think about getting him some accessories to make him more comfortable; you know, something that will make him think of you and smile every time he uses it. Of course, these gifts are all non-gender-specific, so if other members of your family ride, maybe keep these gift ideas in your pocket for the next gift-giving holiday!