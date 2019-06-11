It may already have officially been the fastest lawnmower in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Now Honda’s Mean Mower team just set a new record for ‘fastest acceleration 0-100mph for a lawnmower.’

More Mower Mayhem:

Making its official run with pilot Jess Hawkins, MM 2.0 made it to 100mph in just 6.29 seconds. Not only that, but by the time she was done, Hawkins hit a top speed of 150.99mph on this shockingly fast grass cutter.

Lest you think that it can’t possibly still cut grass, Honda would like to assure you that it does. In fact, it had to in order to qualify according to Guinness World Record specifications. Electric motors power carbon fiber mowing blades, and the basic overall look of the thing is modeled on the Honda HF622 lawn tractor—because the fine GWR people state that it must “intrinsically look like a lawnmower.” In other words, no Ariel Atoms or KTM X-Bows outfitted with a couple of spinning blades and piloted by your super-light 10-year-old next-door neighbor trying to earn a little extra cash.

6 Photos

Proving that a good mower is nothing without properly sharp blades, the Mean Mower V2 is powered by the 999cc four-cylinder CBR1000RR Fireblade SP engine, which produces 200bhp at 13,0000rpm according to official figures.

This official record-setting run took place on May 6, 2019 at Germany’s Lausitzring, and total vehicle weight is 140kg—that’s just under 309 pounds, for anyone hastily doing math in your head. Power-to-weight ratio is advertised by Honda as being better than a Bugatti Chiron, but may possibly be more accurately summarized as “holy shirtballs, that’s madness.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d be offering to mow my entire block if I owned this beast. Listening to that Fireblade engine howl, leaving the smell of freshly-mown grass in my wake, and knowing my trusty steed was that howlingly fast would bring a smile to my face that would be difficult to lose. Not sure how the neighborhood dogs would like it—but I’m sure they’d adjust.