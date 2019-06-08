Friends, we need your help. One of the industry's most respected writers, Davey G. Johnson, went missing this week in Northern California.

Davey was returning to his Sacramento, California, home from around Mammoth, California along California Route 49 when he disappeared. Social media posts by friends and colleagues state that Davey was last heard from on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 around 02:00. He was riding a black Honda CBR1000R press bike with manufacturer plate 3421. The last ping from his cell phone was around 08:00 in Amador County.

A little after midnight on Saturday, June 8, 2019, police found the bike at a motorcycle rest stop off Rt. 49. Unfortunately, Davey was nowhere to be found and his backpack, phone, and laptop were also missing. Authorities have opened a missing persons case and a search of the area is underway. If anyone sees Davey or hears about seeing Davey, please call the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at (209) 754-6500 and let them know.

Let's help find Davey and bring him home safe and sound. If you're anywhere in California around Rt. 49, please keep your eyes peeled and if you know anything please call the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

