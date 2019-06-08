Keep it simple and fun!
A short time ago, one of my esteemed colleagues wrote up five reasons why she doesn’t like group riding. While her reasons are all valid (we’ve all been there haven’t we?) I’m compelled to counter with my own list. I’ve certainly been on my share of group rides that were pretty terrible, even when that “group” was me and one other rider.
Too Big, Too Small? Just Right:
However, I have also enjoyed the hell out of a lot of group rides, and figured I would share some advice on how to find or create a fantastic group ride. Riding with other people who share your passion can be some of the best riding ever. Joy shared is joy multiplied, and to me there’s very little in this world that’s more joyful than a glorious day out on two wheels.