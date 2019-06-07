2 / 14

A trip through Europe on a Vespa to groovy 1968 London is what inspired Lino Dainese to create motorcycle gear. There, he met with avid young riders on their new superbikes, sporting cool black leathers—something that left a strong impression on young Lino.

While Dainese was only officially founded as a company in 1972, the first project to receive the now famous name was a pair of motocross pants designed in 1971 that would later become the Motocross I Series. It all started with newspaper patterns and a mockup made from curtains fabric.