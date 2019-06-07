A tour of Dainese's prized museum and gear archives in pictures.
Today, the RideApart BMW R 1250 GS headed to Vicenza, Italy to pay famed gear manufacturer Dainese a visit. Visiting the recently opened Dainese ARchivio museum and archives and discussing with the people, I've come to understand that there's no passion like Italian passion. Hearing the Dainese team discuss their process and one of its biggest achievements, the D-Air airbag technology, made me want to join the team and be part of it all. I don't know in what capacity—I'd be happy making the coffee, I make a mean espresso.
We Put Them To The Test:
There's just something that lights up in their eyes discussing their latest innovations that's contageous and it transpires in all the history on display at the DAR. My guide around the archives was D-Air Lab CEO Vittorio Cafaggi. I decided to take you on a quick, virtual tour of the DAR and share what I learned about the technology and thought process that go behind motorcycle gear.