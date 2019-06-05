Yamaha's Blu Crew definitely won't make you feel blue in 2020 with its full line of 2020 MX offerings.
Yamaha just announced its 2020 lineup of race-ready motocross machines, with the totally redesigned YZ 450F front and center and ready to win hearts and throttle hands over to the Blu Crew.
Built to appeal to both two-stroke and four-stroke enthusiasts and starting at an MSRP of just $4,599 for your choice of a brand new YZ65 or YZ85, there's no need for a long wait if you're ready to buy now. The full range of these mini and full-sized MX machines hits Yamaha showrooms near you in June and July of 2019.
Since we all know you shouldn't fix what isn't broken, you may be relieved to know that the championship-winning YZ 250F remains largely unchanged from its bold and celebrated 2019 redesign.
This lineup is truly something that riders of all ages and skill levels can get excited about—and after all, it’s best to start ‘em young if you’re in a position to do so. Also, if you participate in competitive motocross events, Yamaha's bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency program continues with the 2020 models. Learn more and register here if this is you, and happy and safe riding in 2019 and 2020.