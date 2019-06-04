Anyone following the 2019 Isle of Man TT knows that it’s been a particularly rainy mess this year. It’s unclear whether this is what motivated a 26-year-old man from Peel to run around Laurel Bank—which is in the section right before Glen Helen—waving an axe and shouting at the race marshals who were just trying to do their jobs.

We also don’t know whether his name was Eugene—but we do suspect that he was likely not a Pink Floyd fan. However, thankfully we also know for a fact that no one got hurt. While many news outlets have reported on this guy’s exploits, it’s unclear whether he was actually waving his axe at anyone in particular—or if he’s simply a person who likes to talk with his hands, and his hands just happened to be holding an axe at the time.

In any case, according to IOMToday, the roads were closed prior to Sunday’s qualifying session—and that’s when the man allegedly made his maniacal dance moves across the course.

After waving his axe around and shouting a lot, the man reportedly barricaded himself inside a van prior to police showing up on scene and arresting him, according to the BBC. He was officially charged with the offense of “affray and entering a closed road.”

What does that mean? According to the Isle of Man Public Order Act of 1998, “a person is guilty of affray if he uses or threatens unlawful violence towards another and his conduct is such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.”

If convicted, he may face imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine.

According to Manx Radio, police are asking anyone who witnessed these events or who may have video of them to call them at (01624) 631212.