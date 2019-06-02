2 / 7

Everyone has some favorite roads that they like to ride often. Repetition leads to memory, which makes these roads excellent choices to practice your skills on, particularly your lines through the turns. Knowing that there's a sharp left turn immediately after this blind right turn means you can practice choosing a super late compromise apex on the right that sets you up for a great line out of the left turn.

Speed has nothing to do with this, either. You can practice your lines at any speed, including within the legal limits. Even at street speeds, you can feel when your line flows perfectly, or when you hit too early an apex and have to correct mid-turn. Lower speeds are better for this, actually, because you have enough traction in reserve to make such corrections without leaving your lane. As you nail the perfect line, though, your speed will increase as a natural by-product.