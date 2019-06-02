No matter how good a rider you are, there's always room for improvement.
I firmly believe that the only time you stop learning is when you're dead, and even that's not certain. Contrary to the old saying, you can teach a new dog old tricks, as well as practice and become better at the skills you already know. Doing this not only makes you smarter, but it also makes you a better, safer rider. Anything that improves your chance of returning from a ride alive is a win, in my book. Here are some ways you can work on some self-improvement.