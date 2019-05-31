T’is the season for road trips—at least, for us Northern dwellers who see our riding months cut in half because of winter. Are you a motorcycle travel enthusiast like I am and if so, where are you heading to this year?

On The Road Again:

For my part, I will be taking you guys in my suitcase on a European tour in the saddle of the all-new 2019 BMW R 1250 GS. I will be picking a fresh one up out of the Bayerische Motoren Werke office in Munich, Germany. BMW was gracious enough to let me take the bike for two full weeks and clock close to 1,000 miles on it.

For the past few years, I’ve made it a point to take at least one motorcycle road trip a year. My recent travels have taken me through Ontario, Quebec, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. I know, it all sounds terribly sexy. What I’m trying to say is that until now, I’ve been content with touring our good ol’ North American continent. This year, however, I’m expanding my horizons with a much, much different trip. I have some experience driving abroad, but traveling by motorcycle in a foreign country is going to be an entirely new experience.

I have quite the route planed and hopefully you’ll stick around for the ride. On my 12-day journey, I will travel through Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and France, hitting the Autobahn, crossing the Alps (twice!) and hopefully feed on enough schnitzel, chocolate, and pasta for a lifetime.

On my long way around—not as long as Ewan and Charlie’s, obviously—I will make a pit stop at the recently opened Dainese ARchivio museum in Vicenza, Northern Italy—photo gallery to come. I am also scheduled to visit the AGV helmet factory to figure out how motorcycle helmets are made. How are they made, seriously? I’ll soon have the answer. Of course, a visit to the BMW HQ wouldn’t be complete without a pit stop at the company’s museum. The best part is that I’ll be sharing everything with you guys so you get to experience the road with me.

Is there anything you’d like to know about the new 1250? In the meantime, follow the Beemer and I’s European adventure on RideApart starting Wednesday, June 5. See y’all in Munich!