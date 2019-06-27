We’ve come across a suspension upgrade for twin-shock Harley-Davidsons that might interest our readers. It’s called the Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension and the company is offering RideApart readers $100 off for a limited time.

The Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension will solve a number of issues with your Harley’s stock twin-shock suspension. For one, the air suspension provides a softer, more comfortable ride for both the rider and passenger. Second, for people of shorter stature, the Skully Customs kit lets you set the bike down a few inches when parked or at stop lights, which makes getting on and staying upright a lot easier. With its integrated handlebar controls, available in both black and chrome, raising and lowering the bike requires only a flick of your finger. Lastly, your bike just looks cooler riding close to the ground. The Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension lets you cruise your favorite Bike Night with a slammed look that can be elevated again for a comfortable ride home.

The Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension features up to five inches of lift (more than twice the travel of a stock shock) and fits the rear shocks of 1997-2019 Harley-Davidson touring bikes like the Roadking, Street Glide, Road Glide, Ultras, V-Rods, and Trikes. The kit also enables on the fly adjustment of your ride height, which can also be upgraded with a handlebar-mounted adjuster. That alone sets it above the stock suspension.

The Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension is relatively easy to install and can be done by someone with reasonable mechanical skill; the kit arrives with a complete set of instructions and can be installed at home with common tools. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, so you’re covered if something’s not working correctly.

Lastly, we love that Skully Customs is a family business, run by Rodney Jensen and his three sons, Anthony, Tyler, and Joe. They spend their time traveling the country to promote Skully Customs, attending up to 23 major bike rallies annually. They work all winter to machine and assemble their suspension kits so they can sell and install them while touring the country in the summer.

So if you’re ready to upgrade your stock Harley suspension, consider the Skully Customs Air Ride Suspension. For a limited time, RideApart readers can get $100 off by using the promo code RIDE100 at checkout.