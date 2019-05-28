Sometimes an award-winning concept bike doesn’t need to have a bunch of hand-built parts, it just needs an off-the-wall paint job and a bunch of replacement upgraded parts.

Custom Ducatis Yum:

In fact, it might be the greatest advertisement for any aftermarket parts manufacturer, or even the motorcycle manufacturer itself: swap out a bunch of parts with market-available changes and upgrades, enter the bike in as many contests as you can, and presto! Free advertising!

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is a pretty freaking gorgeous bike all on its own in pure stock form. With just a little bit of tarting up, it’s extra hot. Ducati brought the concept bike, created by Centro Stile Ducati, to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, a prestigious auto show focused on old classics and, since around 2002, new concept hotness. The concept Ducati won first place in the “Concept Bikes: New Design and Prototypes by Manufacturers and Independents” category.

The director of Centro Stile Ducati, Andrea Ferraresi, said “style concepts are useful also for presenting new elements, in this case the graphic design in particular, and for evaluating the reactions they inspire. We’re extremely pleased with the success it’s inspired on the social networks. Given the importance and attention that we dedicate to style, one of the basic values of our company, receiving awards on occasions such as this one always makes us extremely proud.”

I do have to say, that dry clutch is quite eye-catching. The paint design is a stunner, though the wheels look a bit neighbor-with-a-rattle-can. Who paints tire sidewalls, seriously?

Looking past the questionable tire paint, the entirety of the bike starts with a beautiful stock form and just ups the ante from there. Anyone who has ever ridden a Hypermotard will appreciate the nod to absolute hooliganism that is this entire machine, and the repaint is just trashy enough that you can be sure it’s not going to take itself too seriously.

Source: Ducati, MoreBikes, Asphalt and Rubber