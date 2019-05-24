We do love a good travel blog, and this one might be the cutest one yet. This couple met in Indonesia; she, Gulcin, a Turkish woman had been backpacking for a few years, and he, Ferry, from the Netherlands, was on holiday in Indonesia. They apparently fell in love and decided to travel the world together. First, though, she had to teach him to ride a motorcycle.

Get Out There:

This is the first installment in their “Cape to Cape” adventure–Cape Agulhas, South Africa to North Cape, Norway. It is a bit of a misnomer, though; they started in Morocco and had to ride south, first.

Ferry had never camped, so getting used to living out of a tent was obviously a transition for him. You can tell he’s a really good sport, though.

The scenes of his learning to ride a bike are simultaneously hilarious and really impressive. If the video captions are to be believed, he spent eight hours riding a small bike around a parking lot, and went from being really tentative about his takeoffs and landings, to making perfect turns inside of a couple of curbs with a ton of space left. Way to counter steer, Ferry! The best part of this is that riding a motorcycle around the world is Gulcin’s dream, but he learned to ride a motorcycle to accompany her.

This intro video brings us along on their adventure, with just a few shots of the scenery and the roads they have ridden. Mud pits and gravel roads, some gorgeous mountain twisties, all on smallish dirt-biased dual-sport motorcycles, and circumventing the continent of Africa.

To follow along with their adventures, subscribe to their feed. You’ll get their updates and tips and tricks for world travel and how to save money doing it, how to live out of a tent for a long time, how to travel by motorcycle, and watch them figure all this stuff out. They are super sweet together and I love them already!

Source: YouTube