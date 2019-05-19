We all know there are no motorcycles in the fantasy world of Game of Thrones. What if there were? What bikes would best match the personalities of our favorite, and least favorite, characters? Doodle On A Motorcycle has some opinions on this matter. (Don't worry, there are no spoilers here.)

Two Wheels On TV:

Khal Drogo: Triumph Scrambler

Although he's been gone for several seasons (come on, that's not a spoiler anymore), everyone still loves Drogo. Plus, actor Jason Momoa is a bike guy himself. Though his preferences lean toward Harley-Davidson, Doodle thinks Drogo would ride a Triumph Scrambler. It's big and powerful, but it's also not afraid to get dirty.

Back in the day, Bronn of the Blackwater was all that. That was then. This is now. He still has the knowledge and the moves. He even trained Jamie Lannister to fight after losing his hand. His time has passed, though, as he's gotten older and younger fighters have taken over. Such is the story of the Hayabusa. It was a Kingslayer in its own right 20 years ago, but it's gotten long in the tooth and was recently discontinued because it won't meet modern Euro 4 emission standards.

The Hound: Honda Goldwing

Sandor Clegane has been there since the very beginning. He's big, powerful, and reliable, someone you can always count on. So, too, is the Goldwing. Created in the 1970s, it's the O.G. of touring bikes. Its flat-6 engine delivers a ton of grunt but doesn't make a big deal about it. It's a big bike, but it'll take care of you, just like the Hound takes care of Arya Stark (at least, when he's not trying to ransom her).

Cersei Lannister: BMW R nineT

Love her or hate her (most people hate her), you can't deny that Cersei is a classy queen with a sense of style. The R nineT is a classy, powerful, stylish bike, a ride fit for a queen. Also, like Cersei, it's not exactly the most reliable, often failing people in their time of need.

Jamie Lannister: Ducati Diavel

Cersei's brother/lover (ew) is a bit of a wild card. Though we've certainly seen him do some noble, honorable things, he also pushed young Bran Stark out a window, leading to his paralyzation. Like Jamie, the Diavel looks amazing and is really good at what it does, but it might also burn you when you least expect it.

Arya Stark: Yamaha R3

Small but mighty, Arya is a highly precise instrument of death to her enemies. Similarly, the R3 isn't big or powerful, but it's quick and lightweight. That lightness leads to a level of precision not found in many more powerful bikes.

Tyrion Lannister: Yamaha Bolt

Speaking of small, we can't forget the man who drinks and knows things. His superpower is not his brawn, but his brain. Having Tyrion on your side is a huge advantage. The Bolt is also a small bike, but it has much more presence than its size would make you think. Yamahas are also extremely reliable, just like Tyrion.

Jon Snow: Yamaha Super Ténéré

Though raised by the Starks, Jon Snow has always been an outsider, someone who never really fit in. Despite that, he's still quite smart and very capable of what he does. The "Super Ten" may not fit in with its high-end rivals from Europe, but it's just as good, as "Long Haul Paul" Pelland has proven.

Daenerys Targaryen: Ducati Monster

Dany is young, beautiful, and aspires to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Oh, and she has dragons. The Monster can be a real beast of a bike to ride, but of all people in Westeros, Daenerys would be the most qualified to tame and ride one. Dany herself can also be a bit of a monster at times...