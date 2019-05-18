It's more fun to ride there, but if you have three people and a dog, you need to take the car. You don't necessarily need to leave the bike behind, though. Story Moto ADV figured out a way to fit a Yamaha XT250 in the back of a Honda CRV.

There Are Other Ways:

The most critical part of figuring out how to do this was to create a full-size cardboard template of the bike without its wheels since they're easy to remove. The template enabled them to try numerous different ways to fit the bike inside without the bulk and weight of hefting the motorcycle itself. It was tricky, particularly since part of the back seat had to stay in place for the third person, but they managed to find a way to make it fit on its side.

The next step was to prepare the bike. Zip ties ensure that the brakes cannot be compressed during transport. Without the wheels on, this would lead to a mess. Next, all fluids need to be drained so they don't leak out while the bike is on its side. Next, remove the wheels, which you may already know how to do if you change your own tires. Secure everything loose, such as brake calipers, the chain, foot pegs, etc. You may also want to bad anything potentially greasy or oily, like the chain.

Despite these precautions, it's good to put cardboard and/or a tarp in the car in case of any unexpected leakage. A couple of pieces of wood on top of the tarp can help you slide the bike in without dragging the tarp with it. Then, most likely with some help, pick up what's left of the bike and slide it in. You'll most likely need to play a bit of Tetris with it since a three-dimensional bike is a little different than a two-dimensional cardboard template, but if the template fit, the bike should, too.

Clearly, this is a great deal of work and not something you'll want to do regularly. But in a pinch, it'll work. It's even possible to transport larger bikes like this if you have space. As our own Kate Murphy about the time she brought home a BMW in the back of her Subaru.