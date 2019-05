7 / 9

Oh, dear reader, you’re gonna save so much money. First, you’ll need to buy a motorcycle, but if you live in the snow belt, well, no, you can’t replace your car with it. But it will get better gas mileage than your car! But only if you ride a smallish, economic bike, and your car isn’t a hybrid. You’re not done yet though, because you’re going to want to buy a helmet and a riding jacket and some decent boots and probably some riding pants because you’re going to get caught in the cold or the rain some time, and after taking a good, long look at that road kill you’re having a very Zen moment of self-realization about your riding gear. And then that other jacket is on sale and it might be a little better than the one you already have, and that helmet with the new graphics you love just came out. Also, who ever only has one pair of gloves? And you’re going to need luggage, and a better windshield, and maybe some hand guards. You’ve got to get a set of frame sliders, too, because really those will save you money in the long run. That carbon fiber hugger will look really good on your bike too…