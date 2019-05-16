If you are looking for a new challenge to tackle this summer or simply for something cool to do, maybe you should head to Utah in June. Ducati is bringing its Riding Experience Enduro to the Sundance Mountain Resort and the places are limited.

The Ducati Riding Experience Enduro is your chance to do two things: get in the saddle of the all-new Multistrada 1260 and perfect your skills as an adventure rider. Sounds like a win-win to me. The event is taking place in the Wasatch mountains of Utah, near the Sundance Resort, for a proper off-roading experience out on the trails that will challenge your comfort zone and help you improve your skills both on and off the road.

You have a choice between Session 1 and 2, which are the two-day programs, or the Intensivo, which lasts three days. The two-day option includes a full-day of riding broken down into some training exercises in the morning and an actual ride in the afternoon, capped with a dinner under the stars. The three-day option, you will have guessed, includes two days in the saddle, adding an extra day on the trails. The fare also includes the meals and the two or three-night stay at the resort.

The groups will include four riders with an instructor from the team of former Paris-Dakar raider Beppe Gualini—which is why the number of places on each program is limited. The small groups will allow for a more personalized and efficient learning experience as the instructors will teach proper off-roading techniques, posture, traction, emergency braking and much more. The main goal is for each participant to leave a better rider.

The program doesn’t come in cheap: you will have to part with $1,900 for the two-day program while the three-day comes at $2,900, and that’s without airfare if you need to get to Utah. However, everything else is provided, including the fleet of 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260. Ducati recommends that you have at least three years of riding experience under your belt, however, confirms that you don’t need any prior off-roading experience to reap the benefits of its program. The instructors will take everyone’s skill level into account. You also have a choice of traveling with your full gear or of renting gear on location.

The dates for the 2019 DRE are from June 3 to the 10 for Sessions 1 and 2 and the Intensivo program.

