Scrambler style motorcycles are really popular these days, not just for their looks but for their do-it-all functionality, too. That functionality was shown off pretty spectacularly by Triumph factory rider Ernie Vigil who rode a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE in an off-road rally.

It wasn’t just any little rally though; it was an extreme endurance race. Vigil rode the Scrambler in the National Off-Road Racing Association Mexican 1000. That rally is a 1,037 mile, five-day ride through the Baja peninsula, which is mostly desert and deep sand with some rocky sections tossed in for flavor. The other rally participants were mostly on dedicated 450cc dirt bikes with the occasional Honda XR650R.

Here’s the best part though: in a field of thirteen participants in the Modern Open class, all on those dirt bikes that were absolutely not street legal, Vigil came in fifth on his mostly-stock Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE.

He suffered zero mechanical failures but did have a problem with the failure of a BIB Mousse–that is, Michelin’s answer to a semi-solid insert that replaces a traditional air-filled motorcycle tire tube. It failed after a long, high-speed rocky section, which is about right. These semi-solid “mousse” inserts are not designed for street use, or for high speeds; they don’t dissipate heat the way pneumatic tires do, and when that heat builds up too much they fail. Vigil was rescued by his factory team who came through with a repair for his tire, and even with that significant delay, he managed an admirable finish.

You’ll quite often hear the truism that “it’s not the bike, it’s the rider.” That’s very true in this case; the stock Scrambler 1200 XE has a listed dry weight of 452 lbs, and its 1200cc engine puts out 89 peak hp. Compare that to, for example, Honda’s CRF450R, a really good race-oriented dedicated dirtbike, which weighs 247lbs wet. That Scrambler, though obviously absolutely capable in the right hands, has got to be a handful in deep sand.

All this shows us, though, that Triumph has made an excellent and capable motorcycle, and that was definitely the whole point all along. There’s another saying that “adventure is bringing inappropriate equipment to out-of-the-way places” and you might say that is quite fitting in this case. That must have been one heck of a rally!