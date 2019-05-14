The Quail Motorcycle Gathering celebrated its eleventh year on May 4, and with it, Ducati celebrated its first appearance at the Quail and its third year of its Scrambler Summer Road Trip.

The Ducati Scrambler Summer Road Trip included Ducati’s Spirit of the Scrambler class at the Quail, a competition for Scrambler owners (and modifiers) to enter to win an award if their bike was judged to most embody that “spirit.” The inaugural award went to one Tom Zipprian, whose 2015 Ducati Scrambler Icon won the class.

From a quick view of the bike, the modifications to the tank and front end are obvious: the headlight has been replaced with a dirt bike style front plate, with an LED headlight built in. The Scrambler’s high bars are replaced with a lower, sleeker, more cafe-inspired set. The front fender has been eliminated in a very naked-wheel BikeExif style. The stock gas tank has been replaced with a lower-profile, smoother version in a really lovely creamsicle paint scheme. That theme is carried through to the plate number on the rear end, and the sherbet-orange rear spring that holds onto a completely replaced rear swingarm.

Both wheels are custom (or, at least, aftermarket), and are embraced by bigger, chunkier tires than stock; the front wheel gets an extra brake disc as a bonus. It looks as though the suspension has been entirely upgraded with a new rear shock and beefier forks, and a custom-looking lower triple. The aftermarket silencer adds to the bike’s minimalist look.

I can absolutely see why this bike won its class. The “Scrambler” moniker comes from the bike’s “scrambled” purpose: not a dedicated dirt bike nor dual sport, but as at home on dirt as it is on pavement. The modifications on this winner added not only beauty but functionality as well.

I can’t find anything definitive about the owner of the bike, other than someone of the same name works at Zero Motorcycles–it would make a lot of sense, though, that a mechanical engineer motorcycle enthusiast who lives in California and works in the electric motorcycle industry also owns and heavily modifies his beloved Ducati Scrambler. Congratulations, Tom! Nice bike!