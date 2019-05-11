The coffee shop in Milford, New Hampshire invites bikes of all ages, makes, and models on Wednesday nights.
As motorcycles emerge from garages this spring, there comes the desire not only to ride them but to share them as well. Bike nights are great places to show off and look at interesting bikes of all kinds, and occasionally sell them, too. Some are highly organized affairs, with organized parking, live music, vendors, and giveaways. Others are small, informal, and barely organized at all. I prefer smaller gatherings and my favorite one takes place at Union Coffee Company in Milford, New Hampshire each Wednesday night.