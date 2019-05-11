9 / 11

Seeing this Honda CX500 brings back memories of my GL500 Silverwing, which was the same bike with a fairing and luggage. This naked version shows off the unusual drivetrain much better than mine, with its transverse V-twin like a Moto Guzzi, and twisted cylinder heads to bring the carburetors inboard and allow the exhaust to more easily flow out of the engine.

The Yamaha RD360 behind it is mostly original, right down to the original paint with orange peel due to the lower quality standards of the 1970s.