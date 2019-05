10 / 13

If you want to go out and purchase a car capable of doing anything close to 200mph, you should realistically expect to spend in the high five-figures, if not well into the six-figures. Experiencing the performance of a sub-3-second 0-60mph time is typically a sensation reserved for the wealthy, that is, unless you’re on a motorcycle. See, for a couple grand (or less), anyone can hop on their local Craigslist, purchase an older used sportbike, and then be capable of besting more than 90 percent of the cars on the road. This is another great reason to opt for travel on two-wheels.