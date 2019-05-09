Indian Motorcycles has partnered with the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE), a non-profit organization which helps veterans of the US armed forces find civil employment after their military service. Throughout the month of May, for every test ride of a new 2019 model year Indian motorcycle, the Indian Motorcycle company will donate $25 to CODE. Indian’s target donation goal is $30,000.

The CEO of Indian Motorcycle, Reid Wilson, says “the Call of Duty Endowment has an incredible mission to aid veterans in establishing post-military careers. The men and women who have served our country have given so much for us and we are proud to support them as they transition to civilian life.”

CODE was established in 2009, and to date has assisted more than 57,000 veterans in finding high-quality post-military employment. The non-profit also helps to raise awareness about the value veterans bring to a workplace. By way of comparison, the average salary of veterans who are placed by CODE is nearly double that of the national median income; that measure, along with things like retention rate and part time versus full time employment, are some of the figures by which CODE rates its success.

Dan Goldenberg, the Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment, says “we are proud to partner with Indian Motorcycle, as the brand has a long history of supporting the U.S. military and its veterans. By test riding Indian motorcycles, consumers will greatly help our mission of assisting veterans in finding meaningful employment.”

Motorcycles in Indian’s current lineup available for test rides feature the Scout® series, which includes the Indian® Scout® Sixty, Indian Scout and Indian Scout Bobber; the Chieftan series with bikes like the Chieftain Limited, and Chieftain Dark Horse; the Springfield and the Roadmaster. The press release sadly, does not mention the new FTR 1200 as included in this particular promotion, so we’re going to figure it probably doesn’t. What that means, though, is that when you go to an Indian dealership and fight your way through the crowds to test ride an FTR, it might behoove you to take something else in their lineup out for a bimble, too.