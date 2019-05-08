Motorcycle rentals are becoming more common, and that is nothing but good news. There was a time not so long ago that renting a motorcycle meant your only option was a Harley-Davidson, but happily other manufacturers, like Yamaha–and now Indian Motorcycles–have begun rental programs.

The Senior Director of Marketing and Product Development for Indian Motorcycle, Reid Wilson, says, “whether local or from out of town, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provides a premium experience for riders in need of a bike. With a rental fleet featuring the current model year lineup, riders will have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest from Indian Motorcycle.”

And that, my friends, is the nail on the head. We are more likely to buy a motorcycle we have had a chance to ride. Soon, the days of buying a bike without a test ride will be gone. The Japanese manufacturers are learning what lots of European manufacturers already know: demo rides sell bikes. Indian is going in the correct direction with a rental fleet.

You can currently rent an Indian motorcycle from one of nine Indian dealers throughout the United States, and hopefully more will come on board soon. The rental period can span as little as four hours or as much as several weeks, and includes insurance.

We hope very much that this is a trend that continues, because it means that manufacturers (and, eventually, the general public, too) realize people ride motorcycles for actual travel and not just a half-hour joy ride on the weekends. If you don’t have a ton of vacation time but still want to get away, renting a motorcycle might be just the ticket: fly in to that place you’ve always wanted to see, rent a motorcycle, tour the place, fly home. If they play their cards right, the dealers that provide the rentals ought to also have road, restaurant, sight-seeing, and hotel recommendations to go along with that bike rental.

Folks in service industries have long since caught on that most motorcyclists are far from the troublemakers Hollywood made us out to be, and we are instead an excellent source of revenue.