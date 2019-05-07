When shopping for a helmet, there’s a number of factors you have to look into. The fit is crucial to optimize the lid’s efficiency—too lose it will wiggle around and not provide the best protection. Too tight and you’re in for a headache, literally. There is also the fact that different helmet will fit different head shapes.

Once you’ve found your great match—and don’t worry, you might have to shop around to have your Cinderella moment—the weight of the lid should also factor in. Whether you have a long daily commute or plan on clocking a few thousand miles during your summer, a few hundred grams in the weight of the helmet can make a significant difference in your comfort in the long term. Here are 10 lightweight lids at different price points for you to check out.