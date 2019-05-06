In recent years, KTM has undeniably proven the prowess of its motocross range with riders like Cooper Webb currently dominating the pro circuit. While KTM gave its off-road lineup a major model update last year, the Ready To Race Brand has now released details on its latest motocross and cross country range that’s been revised for the 2020 model year. The handful of updated dirt-goers include the firm’s four and two-stroke models—two of the latter of which now have fuel-injection. So without further ado, let’s unpack KTM’s 2020 Supercross lineup.

The most noteworthy news regarding KTM’s 2020 lineup is the 250 and 300 XC models’ addition of the “TPI” moniker, denoting the oil-burners now being equipped with the same Transfer Port Injection fuel injection system currently used in the existing 250 and 300 XC-W TPI enduros. Said TPI system has also been improved to allow for better altitude adjustment thanks to a new ambient air-pressure sensor. Both the 250 XC-W TPI and 350 XC-W TPI also now have new exhaust systems that utilizes a grooved surface that reportedly bolsters durability.

Updates found across the entire model range include new race-inspired graphics, and WP’s new Xact fore and aft suspension, which affords more precise adjustability. The smaller two-stroke 125 and 150 SX models have both received new intermediate gears for kickstarting, in addition to redesigned reeds that are said to boost performance.

Of course all the goodies introduced previously such as high-end Brembo braking hardware, multiple ride modes, CNC’d triples and hubs, spoked Excel rims wrapped in Dunlop knobbies, and Galfer wave rotors—the latter three of which aren’t found on the 50, 65, and 85SX models (which come shod in Maxxis rubber) though the 85 gets the Excels. Every machine in the 2020 range also has a six-speed gearbox, aside from the 450XC-F.

Time will tell if KTM’s latest updates will be enough to help keep the Ready To Race Brand on top in 2020.

Source: KTM