The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is happening tomorrow May 4, and the Ducati Scrambler Summer Road Trip will meet you there.

Carmel, California has been host to the annual Quail gathering for the last ten years, and 2019 will be the eleventh. Every May some of the most interesting machinery in the area makes an appearance on the lawn at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club. All makes and models, of any vintage, are welcome at this show, and therefore the Lodge is host to an astonishing variety of machines that are 100 years old and older, or just released, or prototypes, or super popular like the Ducati Scrambler.

There will be a class specifically for the Ducati Scrambler, called the “Spirit of the Scrambler” class, into which you can enter your modern or classic Ducati, a Scrambler that was purchased that way (2015 or newer) or an older one that is custom made. The press release for this event says “The 'Spirit of the Scrambler' class recognizes the Scramblers that were built to have fun no matter the terrain and express the personality of the owner’s mixed-up style.” How does your Scrambler stack up? Are you mixed up? Or do you just like a bike with flat bars, high pipes, knobby tires, a headlight cage, and no fenders?

There will be Ducati Scrambler demo rides available, and you can sign up for one right there at the Quail. You might also even get a chance to meet the Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock, and talk to him about his own Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (though, being the NA CEO, I’m going to guess he has one of each of everything Ducati makes, because I sure would). If you can bend his ear he might talk to you about everything available in Ducati’s 2019 lineup. If you do, ask him which one is his favorite (and if they’ll ever bring back anything like the MH900e).

Chinnock says, ““The Motorcycle Gathering at the Quail is one of my favorite motorcycle events with beautiful machines, engaging conversations and great riding in the Carmel Valley. Bringing the Scrambler Ducati brand to the event is a perfect complement to bridge the past with the present of motorcycling while opening the world of motorcycling to new motorcyclists as well as returning riders.”

Details from the Press Release:

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8000 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, 93923. Tickets are available here: https://peninsula.ticketmob.com/event.cfm?cart&id=176530

Ducati Promo Code (QL19DUCATI) is available for ticket buyers. The code is valid through May 3 on Pre-Sale General Admission tickets.