“When I ride, it just feels like everything else washes away. Nothing is important other that what I’m doing, right there. That’s just the best feeling ever, that feeling of freedom from everything.”

The word “freedom” is tossed about so often when it comes to motorcycles, but I’ve always found it incomplete and trite. In this case, though, “freedom from everything” captures exactly how I feel when I ride. The rest of her sentiments are pretty spot-on too; she describes perfectly how I feel when I’m riding a motorbike. This beautifully shot video is a really lovely tour of Dubai and its sand dunes. If you’ve ever wanted to ride dirt bikes in sand dunes this film won’t do anything to quash those desires. I have personally always disliked riding in loose, deep sand, but watching this made me want to grab a dirt bike and find some dunes to ride.

The hero of this story is Dana Mikulnig, born and raised in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, she is 25 years old and has been riding dirt bikes for the last ten, since she was fifteen years old. She has raced in the Emirates Desert Championship, which is a 2-hour race comprising a 20-25 kilometer loop. She’s also raced motocross, encouraged because there were not enough women participating. She has ridden the Dubai International Rally, also called a “Baja,” a 3-day timed rally through the desert, and says that was her “favorite race ever.”

Miskulnig takes “cyclist and adventurer,” Mark Beaumont (and when we say “cyclist” we mean “bicyclist”; he’s not a motorcyclist) out into the dunes on one of two KTM dirtbikes, the SX-F, one with a 350cc motor and one with a 450cc. The gorgeous wide-angle shots of these dirtbikes flying over dunes, or “surfing the dunes” as Dana says, are gorgeous and inspiring, and now I want to grab a dirt bike and get out into the sand.

Source: YouTube, Dubai International Baja, KTM