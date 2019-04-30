2 / 13

I have been using this thing for a lot of years. Last year I noticed it would hold a charge for maybe 3-4 hours, as opposed to its original 8-10. This spring it went down to half an hour, and that's basically dead. The stickers are for identification. My whole riding club uses the same comms, and when we all pop them off our helmets to charge at the lodge at the end of the day it can get confusing!

I found an online retailer, BatteryPlex, which offers a compatible battery for this particular Sena unit which has (bonus points) the correct plug already attached. Hooray, I do not have to solder these tiny tiny wires!

The BatteryPlex site, part number CS-SMH100SL, is here, but note this is ONLY for the Sena SMH10. If you have a different Sena device this battery is not the correct fitment.