According to the popular pop artist P!nk’s Instagram, the newest addition to the family is not exactly the one she’d requested, although she didn’t seem to mind the Indian Scout that was delivered instead. No surprise that her bae decided to swap out a Scout for their next next of kin, since Carey Hart is a former motocross champ.

In the P!nk-Hart household love for two-wheeled troublemakers is a family affair. There are plenty of pictures of the singer posing on a hot selection of cruisers, there’s a charming video on Mr. Hart’s page showing their 2-year-old baby biker Jameson Moon on his own first set of wheels and, following an unsolicited outpouring of criticism about that demo, this fantastic portrait of the clan.

Unconventional everything is the hallmark of this loving pair. They met at the X Games in 2001 where the former racer and professional freestyle rider flew through the air right into her Hart heart (I see what you did there -JM). Since then, the pair has been attracting all sorts of attention, not always positive, about their parenting style, but let’s not digress.

What about this bike?! Hart didn’t go too crazy, leaving the stock stance alone and instead concentrating on improving her ride experience and helping it keep up with her good looks.

In his own words, this is what P!nk’s adoring mate did to upgrade her gift: “Carbon fiber @brocksvtwin wheels to make it turn easy & @ridedunlop Soft compound tires, @beringerbrakes front and rear calipers w/ @galferusa rotors drastically increases stopping power, and @fox shocks. @jake_barnstorm knee cut tank to narrow it up for her, @sscycle exhaust & @zippersperformance air intake to wake up throttle response. @rolandsandsdesign Bar relocator to get the bobber bars a bit closer to her. Had fun making the sissy bar, and helps her store gear on long rides. Also hid some @rizoma_official lights on the back of the bike to reduce some of the bulk. @saddlemen Made a comfy seat for it as well. @airtrix killed it on the copper paint.”

P!nk is probably too bad-ass to smile, but she was certainly quick to show off her new motorcycle, likely taken after the two went on a the best kind of date night—a side-by-side ride. Now the big question is: What should they name her? You are welcome to make suggestions.

Source: iMotorbike