Commissioned by Ducati Thailand owner/head honcho, Apichat Leenutaphong, who, in addition to obviously being a motorcycle enthusiast, is also an avid EV junkie, with his garage containing no less than 10 ebikes, a Nissan Leaf, and five Teslas. Another fully-electric vehicle in the “Napichat” stable started life as a Ducati Scrambler, but has since been ridded of its 803cc L-Twin and given a potent electric powertrain.

The new 33Kw (44hp) motor is paired with a 5.6kWh battery that together put 79ft-lbs of torque through the rear wheel—now via a belt-driven setup. To help compensate for the near-60-percent boost in power over the stock L-Twin, the E-Scrambler’s been fitted with a custom, machined swing-arm, lengthening the rig’s wheelbase. The rear shock was also relocated to accommodate the near swing-arm, and a hefty pair of floating discs was tacked on up front, increasing stopping power.

A new subframe was also cooked up and bolted in before being capped off with a humped leather café saddle. Out front a carbon fiber fender—borrowed off a Panigale–was slipped on, prior to a set of, what appear to be custom CNC’d rims, were also installed. A large aluminum belly-pan-esque piece was fit the bottom of the powertrain, rounding out the batteries’ boxy profile.

In total Apichat says the “D-EV”, as they’re calling it, weighs in at 364lbs—more than 60lbs less than the stock Scrambler. It’s range is reported to be a tad over 60-miles while its top-speed is an equally meh 100mph. Though it was built using a Ducati Scrambler donor, the only remaining elements that make it readily identifiable are the tank and chassis. It might not boast the most impressive specs, but Apichat has definitely got himself a mighty cool custom addition to his EV collection with this one.