Yeah, that goes for all final drives. Chains are the most common: is your chain rusty, too loose, too tight, or worn out and rattly? Are your sprockets worn? If your bike is shaft-driven, is that shaft leaking anything or making any off-putting noises? When was the last time you refreshed the gear oil in there? Is your belt tension correct, and is the belt itself cracked or worn?

These are all things that need attention, and not just to get a sticker. A broken chain is a hell of a way to end a ride, and you'd better hope when it breaks it ends up on the road behind you instead of wadded up at your counter-shaft sprocket or having smashed a hole in your engine case on its way out.