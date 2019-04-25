It's definitely good idea to give your bike a once-over anyway.
It’s springtime, and for many of us in the United States it means we’re getting back out on our motorcycles. In lots of those states, springtime also means our annual Motorcycle Safety Inspection is due, and when we pass we get a sticker to put on our license plates or our fork tubes or some other spot on our bikes, to show we’re compliant with local laws.
Does your state have regular safety inspections for motorcycles? Ever wonder what the inspector is really looking for? We’re here to help you out with those questions. We're going to roll through the major points of an official safety inspection so you can be safe on the road and guaranteed to get that sticker at your inspection station.
For your reference, here’s a great breakdown of motorcycle laws and which states require safety inspections, on the CalSci website here: http://www.calsci.com/motorcycleinfo/PrintLaws.html