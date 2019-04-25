2019 BMW R 1250 GS: Everything We Know

BMW said auf wiedersehen to a loyal friend this year. The BMW R 1200 GS has long been a staple of adventure touring and for the longest time, the best-selling model in the segment in Europe. Introduced in 2004, it rapidly carved itself a spot as a versatile, jack-of-all-trades adventurer. Fifteen years later, BMW is ready to take things to the next level, with the introduction of the all-new 2019 R 1250 GS, a bike redesigned from the wheels up that will carry on the GS torch. Here’s everything we know about it.

With such big shoes (or tires?) to fill, BMW made sure the 1250 was going to pack a punch when it would take over for 2019. So the Bavarian manufacturer went back to the drawing table and came up with an entirely new engine. From 1170cc, the new mill has received a displacement boost to reach 1254cc, gaining over 10 horsepower in the process now producing 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. The new flat-twin boxer engine receives a number is set up with asynchronous valve opening at the intake to optimize combustion.

The most notable feature of the new engine is BMW’s new Shiftcam technology. The system engages partial and full load cams which in turn vary the timing of the valves’ opening according to the throttle input. This is meant to provide the rider with a wider, more flexible powerband as well as a Euro emission standard-friendly fuel economy. The camshaft is now propelled by a toothed chain rather than a roller set up which helps reduce noise and maintenance requirements.

BMW has remained very conservative in the aesthetic upgrades. The new cylinder head cover design and exhaust line are the biggest giveaways that the model has changed. Otherwise, the new model keeps a very similar blueprint to the 1200. Length and width remain unchanged, while the wheelbase and the total height have been stretched by a few tenth of inches. The seat height towers at 34.3 inches which can be lowered to 32.3. The new 1250 weighs in at 549lb, which is 11 pounds heavier than its predecessor.

The new GS is jacked up on BMW Telelever central spring strut suspension at the front and a single-sided swingarm with an adjustable BMW Paralever WAD strut at the back. This set up allows for suspension travel rated at 190mm at the front and 210mm at the back. The wheels are cast aluminum circles measuring 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the back. Stopping power is provided by dual floating discs grabbed by a set of four-piston callipers up front while at the back, the 276-mm disc is paired with a dual-piston calliper.

13 Photos

The R 1250 GS is fitted with a 6.5 inch TFT color display which allows the rider to navigate through the riding modes (two standard settings, four optional ones) and manage calls and media when paired with a smartphone using the BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller. BMW has taken the occasion to improve its selection of optional accessories and upgrades.

Also new this year is the R 1250 GS Adventure trim which adds a few accessories to the bike to make it extra versatile. The Adventure gets a crash bar, a taller windscreen, increased suspension travel and a bigger, 7.9-gallon tank (versus the standard 5.3-gallon one).

MSRP for the new 2019 BMW R 1250 GS has been set at $17,695 while the Adventure model is offered at a hefty $2,300 premium, priced at $19,995.