11 / 12

The Mantra is a confusingly hideous motorcycle, made all the more perplexing by the fact it was penned by a designer at Bimota, a firm that regularly churns out visually stunning Italian two-wheelers. The awkward and top-heavy front end pour back into an equally unattractive tail section. Everything about the Mantra just looks off, making it widely considered one of the ugliest bikes of all time.

So there you have it, our picks for the ten ugliest motorcycles in recent history. Were than any egregious examples that we left out? Let us know in the comments below…