Ugh. UGH.
Beauty is subjective. What one person finds revolting may be the next guy’s idea of attractive, and Vis sera. This doesn’t change in the motorcycle world, where different riders have different tastes and preferences for what they think makes an appealing scoot. Having said that, there are a handful of bikes that the motorcycling community has almost universally deemed aesthetically repugnant. So in no particular order, let’s count down the top ten ugliest models from recent motorcycle history…