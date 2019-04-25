Adventure Therapy is a thing and those of us who have been participating in it all along wonder why it has taken so long to catch on.

Don’t get me wrong, all of those “you never see a motorcycle parked outside a psychiatrist’s office” platitudes are incorrect and make light of the situation. But those of us who do it, know that riding is therapeutic on its own. There’s now an organization that helps military veterans get out on the road and share what we riders all already know to be true: riding motorcycles (or, in this case, Can-Am Spyders) with other people on trips helps your head space, the camaraderie helps your heart, and the effort and achievement help your soul.

The Road Warrior Foundation is hosting its first annual Warrior Tribute Rally to raise money for the Foundation, and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward helping veterans through the aforementioned adventure therapy. The Foundation is staffed purely by volunteer labor. If you take a moment to read through the website or peruse the videos they’ve posted you’ll understand what a fantastic organization it is. Helping wounded veterans get out and regain their independence is what the Foundation is all about, and it is more than a worthy goal.

Can-Am is the title sponsor for this Foundation and provides machines and training for disabled veterans who might otherwise not be able to get out on the road on a traditional two-wheeled vehicle. The Spyders allow veterans with disabilities to safely and successfully ride their own ride.

The Road Warrior Tribute Rally will happen on May 11, 2019. The initial gathering will happen in Temecula, CA and the ride will leave there and end in Riverside. The ride is not restricted and any type of vehicle can join in, from traditional motorcycles to three-wheelers to cars and trucks; it is all inclusive.

If you’re inspired after watching the effect these gatherings and this Adventure Therapy has had on veterans who have participated, contact the Foundation, and offer to set up an event near you. This is the kind of thing that should happen everywhere.

Source: RoadWarrior.org, Motorcycle.com, YouTube