It's hot out, but you don't have to suffer.
Summer is coming, and we are here with some tips to help you stay cool during rides on hot summer days. The best way to stay cool is to remain inside an air-conditioned building, but what fun is that?
When you’re on a multi-day tour on your motorcycle, sometimes you just have no choice but to ride in hot weather. There are a bunch of things you can do to stay safe. Remember, overheating is dangerous, for your bike and for you. If you ride an air-cooled motorcycle be careful to avoid congested city centers so that you are not stuck in traffic and risking overheating your engine. You can experience heat stress, too, so keep an eye out for things like dizziness, weakness, nausea, and muscle fatigue. Heat can kill you, so take care.
Scroll through the slideshow and tell us if you learned anything. Then, leave your own tips for hot-weather riding!