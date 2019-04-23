2 / 7

Next, think about what you’re wearing. The best thing to wear is light-colored gear with full coverage. You might think you would want to wear the least amount of clothing possible but that’s pretty dangerous in a few ways.

Let’s ignore for the purposes of this article the obvious problem with hitting pavement, rocks, or anything else that might come flying at you, with bare skin, and talk about sunburn and dehydration. Constant wind will mask the feeling of sunburn. While your skin is literally being braised by that giant ball of fire in the sky, it’s also being dried out by that very wind. These things are both your enemy in the heat. Mesh riding gear lets enough wind through to cool you off, but covers you up and protects against sunburn, bugs, rocks, and sudden contact with asphalt.